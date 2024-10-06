Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 9,460 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 543.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3,521.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 998.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 871.6% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 936.7% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.75 on Friday, hitting $176.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,941,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,198,639. The firm has a market cap of $822.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.17 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,873,037.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $52,950,238 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

