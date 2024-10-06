Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Grandview Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.3 %

META stock traded up $13.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $595.94. 14,199,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,523,651. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.07 and a 200-day moving average of $502.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $596.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.75, for a total transaction of $8,864,586.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,372 shares in the company, valued at $89,894,189. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.75, for a total transaction of $8,864,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,894,189. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,228 shares of company stock valued at $158,005,260. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

