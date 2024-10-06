Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,130,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967,462 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $355,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 157,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,608,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.77. 9,721,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,784,917. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $278.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.