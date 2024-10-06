Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $1,941,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $9.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,726,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,772,848. The stock has a market cap of $798.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 13th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

