Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,853 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $135,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,003,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $719.70. 2,230,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $676.85 and its 200-day moving average is $648.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $725.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,564,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.