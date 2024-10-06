Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires 49 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 4,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,989,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.28 and its 200 day moving average is $356.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.54.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

