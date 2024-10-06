Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.03.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $12.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $719.70. 2,230,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $676.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $725.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

