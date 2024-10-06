The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.40.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.