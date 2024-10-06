Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.08. The stock had a trading volume of 86,726,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,772,848. The company has a market cap of $798.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

