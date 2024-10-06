Analysts Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target at $131.00

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.80.

A number of research firms have commented on LGND. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LGND opened at $104.78 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $112.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $159,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,392.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $159,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,392.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $122,109.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,448.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

