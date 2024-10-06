Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Price Target at $10.92

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.92.

VOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

NYSE:VOR opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $45.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.35.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 160,642 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

