Analysts Set Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Target Price at $61.20

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTH. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. Astrana Health has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

