Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 74.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,092,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,998 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,177,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,756,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 56.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 317,184 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in Verona Pharma by 10.0% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,314,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,925,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

