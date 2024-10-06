Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Target Price at $13.33

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

LADR opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 76.87 and a current ratio of 76.87.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,153.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,153.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,133,250. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 1,179,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,431,000 after purchasing an additional 397,817 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 353,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after buying an additional 293,615 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

