Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives GBX 85.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.40 ($1.14).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on JUP shares. UBS Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.23) to GBX 91 ($1.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Up 1.5 %
Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is -35,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jupiter Fund Management
In other news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 57,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.08), for a total value of £46,217.79 ($61,821.55). Corporate insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
