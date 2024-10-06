Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Receives $69.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of DAY opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Dayforce will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

