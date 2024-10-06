Analysts Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target at $21.11

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $866.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $92,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $92,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,333.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,717 shares of company stock worth $652,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $8,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after buying an additional 1,051,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 921,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.