Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price at C$15.53

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.53.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -317.86%.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
