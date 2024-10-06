PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives $6.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

PCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Longview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,521,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,782,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,121,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

