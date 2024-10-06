Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives $10.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Haleon Stock Down 0.3 %

Haleon stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,888,000 after buying an additional 3,307,009 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Haleon by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,000 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,533,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haleon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

