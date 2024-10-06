Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives C$6.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.
AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of C$819.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$851.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4865591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
