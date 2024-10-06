Brokerages Set Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) PT at $33.60

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANVS shares. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Annovis Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANVS opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

