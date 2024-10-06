Analyzing Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) & Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Banc of California”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $21.37 million 1.88 $4.94 million $1.56 8.01 Banc of California $429.87 million 5.09 -$1.90 billion ($3.33) -4.18

Chino Commercial Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banc of California. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chino Commercial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 20.72% N/A N/A Banc of California -21.99% 2.12% 0.17%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 0 4 5 0 2.56

Banc of California has a consensus target price of $16.61, suggesting a potential upside of 19.33%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Summary

Banc of California beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans to individuals for overdraft protection and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, wire transfer, and online and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

