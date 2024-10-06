Analyzing CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) & New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CaliberCos and New World Development”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $72.10 million 0.18 -$12.70 million ($0.74) -0.81 New World Development $12.16 billion 0.07 $439.07 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

CaliberCos has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New World Development has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -19.84% -17.74% -5.61% New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CaliberCos and New World Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A New World Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

New World Development beats CaliberCos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About New World Development

(Get Free Report)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, modern logistics, land development, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; and development and operation of sports park. Further, the company manages Hong Kong convention and exhibition centre; operates toll roads, club houses, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, endoscopic, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management and consultancy, retail and corporate sales, management, culture and recreation, advertising, building construction, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property management, business, and investment consultancy services. Additionally, it offers elderly residential places and services; property agency, management, and consultancy services; and undertakes foundation works. The company also invests in, owns, and operates hotel properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.