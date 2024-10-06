Head-To-Head Review: WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) versus SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK)

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01% WVS Financial 8.49% 14.59% 1.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $38.38 million 2.78 -$10.86 million N/A N/A WVS Financial $16.11 million 1.49 $1.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares SR Bancorp and WVS Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WVS Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SR Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SR Bancorp and WVS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

WVS Financial beats SR Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

