Critical Contrast: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) versus PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV)

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and PAVmed”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $1.05 million 10.30 -$10.95 million ($0.79) -0.68 PAVmed $3.83 million 3.13 -$64.18 million ($9.10) -0.14

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAVmed. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PetVivo has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.5% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -1,036.82% -1,038.50% -266.37% PAVmed -1,508.12% N/A -102.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PetVivo and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A PAVmed 0 0 1 1 3.50

PAVmed has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,553.54%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than PetVivo.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device for treating dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

