Comparing WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI)

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Forafric Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of WK Kellogg shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Forafric Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WK Kellogg and Forafric Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg $2.72 billion 0.53 $110.00 million $1.51 11.17 Forafric Global $305.48 million 0.95 -$12.68 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

WK Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WK Kellogg and Forafric Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 3 5 0 0 1.63 Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Given WK Kellogg’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WK Kellogg is more favorable than Forafric Global.

Profitability

This table compares WK Kellogg and Forafric Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg 4.45% 42.12% 6.42% Forafric Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WK Kellogg beats Forafric Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors. The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Gibraltar.

