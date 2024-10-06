Analyzing CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) & Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) and Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of CureVac shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of CureVac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CureVac and Innovation Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac $65.86 million 10.27 -$281.58 million ($1.33) -2.27 Innovation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Innovation Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CureVac.

This table compares CureVac and Innovation Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac -422.66% -57.18% -38.60% Innovation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CureVac and Innovation Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 0 3 1 0 2.25 Innovation Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

CureVac currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.13%. Given CureVac’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CureVac is more favorable than Innovation Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

CureVac beats Innovation Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza. The company develops CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CVGBM for treating cancer. CureVac N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. Its lead drug candidate is Brilacidin, a therapeutic for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19. The company has a license agreement with Alfasigma S.p.A.; and collaborative research agreement with Fox Chase Chemical Diversity Center, Inc. The company was formerly known as Cellceutix Corporation and changed its name to Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. in June 2017. Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

