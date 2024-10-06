Analyzing Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) & SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and SMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 29.27% 12.48% 11.27% SMC Entertainment N/A -8.75% -235.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Park City Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Park City Group and SMC Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park City Group and SMC Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $19.10 million 17.20 $5.59 million $0.27 66.93 SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment.

Summary

Park City Group beats SMC Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, Audit Management, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

