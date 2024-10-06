Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) vs. Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Head-To-Head Review

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alvotech and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvotech -227.06% N/A -61.26% Allogene Therapeutics -223,139.98% -50.24% -40.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alvotech and Allogene Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allogene Therapeutics 0 3 8 0 2.73

Volatility & Risk

Alvotech presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.96, indicating a potential upside of 268.72%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Alvotech.

Alvotech has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvotech and Allogene Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvotech $306.77 million 1.25 -$551.73 million ($2.08) -5.91 Allogene Therapeutics $65,000.00 8,681.54 -$327.27 million ($1.79) -1.51

Allogene Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alvotech. Alvotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alvotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Alvotech on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. In addition, it offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an Entyvio product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an Keytruda product. Alvotech was founded in 2013 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company also develops cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, an engineered allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that targets CD19 for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma; and is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO-316, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic RCC; ALLO-329 for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and Claudin 18.2 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates; and a strategic partnership with Foresight Diagnostics to develop MRD-based In-Vitro Diagnostic for use in ALPHA3. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

