Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) versus Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Head-To-Head Review

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A N/A -108.99% Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altisource Asset Management and Mobile Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Mobile Infrastructure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management -$19.35 million 0.00 -$32.55 million $39.83 N/A Mobile Infrastructure $34.05 million 2.92 -$25.12 million N/A N/A

Mobile Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats Altisource Asset Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

