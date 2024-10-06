The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Grow 1.8% in September, Stock Rises by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same store sales increased by 1.8% during the month of September. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Buckle Stock Up 5.0 %

In other news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,029.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $907,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,551,186.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,029.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,569 over the last 90 days. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $43.40 on Friday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $9,828,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

