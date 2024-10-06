The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Grow 1.8% in September, Stock Rises by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same store sales increased by 1.8% during the month of September. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $43.40 on Friday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $9,828,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
