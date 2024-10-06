IDT (IDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDT Stock Up 0.6 %

IDT stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $966.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.78. IDT has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

IDT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. IDT’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $281,982.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at $484,101. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $281,982.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at $484,101. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $29,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

