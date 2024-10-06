Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 8th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Accolade alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.68.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.