Seneca House Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.18 on Friday, hitting $575.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $557.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.07. The company has a market capitalization of $496.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

