Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $111.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,585. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

