Tellor (TRB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.55 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $158.66 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $60.59 or 0.00097972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,684,457 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,618,771 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

