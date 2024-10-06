Streamr Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $40.25 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,125,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,063,403,853 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

