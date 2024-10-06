Verasity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.75 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and $3.75 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000796 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

