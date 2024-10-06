Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.15 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $2,665.65 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,411.39 or 0.03899376 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002229 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,911,443,592 coins and its circulating supply is 1,890,767,769 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.