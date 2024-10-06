Beldex (BDX) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $405.83 million and $10.80 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,411.39 or 0.03899376 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,966,098 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,266,098 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

