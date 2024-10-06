Saga (SAGA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $81.17 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00003784 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a total market cap of $241.85 million and $81.17 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Saga has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Saga

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,036,563,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,345,753 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,036,379,386 with 103,278,476 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.34190989 USD and is up 6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $82,457,064.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

