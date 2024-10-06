Venus (XVS) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $119.01 million and $5.09 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $7.24 or 0.00011713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus

Venus was first traded on November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,430,921 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

