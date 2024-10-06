Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $225,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 202.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 139.6% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 85,061 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,687,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,277,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $302.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

