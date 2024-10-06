Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $616,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

QQQ traded up $5.73 on Friday, hitting $487.32. 30,744,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,685,844. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

