Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,981. The company has a market capitalization of $385.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

