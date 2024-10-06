Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

DIS traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.15. 6,317,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,108,246. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

