Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.0% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.73 on Friday, reaching $487.32. 30,744,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,685,844. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

