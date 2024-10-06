Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,293,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $719.70. 2,230,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,012. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $725.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $676.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.86. The company has a market cap of $310.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.03.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

