Seele-N (SEELE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,924.36 or 1.00032123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041198 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

