Seele-N (SEELE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008404 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013953 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,924.36 or 1.00032123 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007433 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007063 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars.
